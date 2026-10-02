Adani Group reaffirms commitment to Maharashtra with Rs 6 lakh crore investment blueprint: Pranav Adani

Addressing the gathering at the 'Invest Maharashtra' event here in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Pranav Adani said the Adani Group is proud to help build the twin engines of Maharashtra's future: industrial supremacy on one hand and dignity for every citizen on the other.

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and through state partnerships, the Adani Group has committed to an investment blueprint exceeding Rs 6 lakh crore across critical and upcoming sectors like energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification.