Adani Group prepays loans worth $2.65 bn

NEW DELHI: Adani Group on Monday said it has repaid loans aggregating $2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage in an attempt to win back investor trust post a damning report of a US short seller. In a Credit Note released on Monday, Adani Group said it has made a full prepayment of $2.15 billion of loans that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate’s listed firms and another $700mn in loans taken to acquire Ambuja Cement.