Adani Group begins producing tallest wind turbines

CHENNAI: Adani Wind, a part of Adani Group, has started production of India's tallest wind turbines that will also be most effective.

The Adani Group installed its first turbine in the Kutch region in Gujarat.

A spokesperson of the Adani Group said that the new turbine has a maximum generation capacity of 5.2 MW of power per hour depending on the wind speed.

"The existing wind turbines have a capacity of only around 3 MW per hour," he added.

Having a rotor diameter of 160 meters and a tip height of 200 meters, the turbine has been built using German technology.

Of the 200 meters, the height of the tower is 120 meters. A prototype has been installed in the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

"The Adani Group has received an order to manufacture 54 sets of blades - a total of 162 blades. One set has been delivered and has been installed in a wind energy mill in Kutch, which is the world's largest hybrid renewable energy (wind and solar) park," he added.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group's solar panel manufacturing facility in APSEZ is in the process of developing Topcon solar panels which would generate more solar energy.

Presently, Monopar technology is in use across the world.

Even though the Adani Group does not have a wind energy footprint in Tamil Nadu, it has a solar power plant at Kamuthi near Madurai. The plant has a capacity of 648 MW.

"The massive plant comprises 2.5 million solar modules, 38,000 foundations, 30,000 tonnes of structure, 6000 km of cables, 576 inverters, and 154 transformers. The entire facility was completed within a record eight months by nearly 8,500 dedicated personnel who worked day and night to set up this 648 MW clean energy plant. The Kamuthi plant is now fully operational and connected with the 400 kV substation of Tantransco, powering 265,000 homes in a suitable manner," the Group said.