Adani Group a hard-asset play, Jefferies bullish on six firms amid $51 billion capex

Moreover, more than half of the planned investments are expected to be directed towards power utilities, increasing the group's exposure to regulated and contracted infrastructure assets that generate relatively stable returns.

The brokerage said over 65 per cent of the group's funds from operations are likely to come from businesses with predictable cash flows, improving earnings stability and strengthening visibility over future performance.

It noted that the Adani Group remains among the largest private-sector contributors to India's infrastructure buildout, accounting for more than one-fifth of the capital expenditure planned by major business groups.

Among its key businesses, Adani Ports continues to consolidate its position as India's largest private port operator with a 27 per cent market share

Analysts also see substantial long-term value in Adani Enterprises, the group's incubation platform for emerging businesses including airports, data centres, green hydrogen, solar manufacturing, copper processing and defence.

Additionally, Adani Power and Adani Green together account for around 7 per cent of India's installed power-generation capacity, while Adani Airports handles nearly 23 per cent of the country's passenger traffic.