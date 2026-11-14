Adani Green Energy denies allegations on reducing Tarali PSP project costs

In a statement, a company spokesperson said that the allegation that the company sought to revise project costs downwards to diminish statutory obligations is “completely misleading”.

The spokesperson said that the online proposal in the forest/wildlife portal was solely for site investigation purposes, while the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) considered total project costs of Rs 5,675 crore.

“Since site investigation costs are around 1 per cent of project costs, therefore clarification of the project Rs 56.75 crore representing solely the site investigations and survey costs, for the online proposal was provided,” the Adani Group company spokesperson said.