Adani Green begins ops of 775 MW solar projects in Guj

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy on Friday announced the beginning of the operation of its 775 megawatt solar power projects in Khavda, Gujarat.

The capacities have been operationalised after securing relevant clearances, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said in an exchange filing.

Adani Green Energy through its various wholly-owned stepdown subsidiaries has operationalised an aggregate 775 MW solar power projects at Khavda, Gujarat, it said.

“Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 00:12 am on March 29, 2024 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from March 29, 2024, “ the company said.

Part of the Adani Group, AGEL has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India, spread across 12 states.