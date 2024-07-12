Adani Foundation sets up skill development centre for fisherfolk in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Adani Kattupalli Port, through its CSR programme, aims to provide a platform to skill 240 women in Self-employed Tailor (SET) every year and to empower them to be independent and contributing member in the family.

The skill centre was inaugurated by Durai Chandrasekar, MLA, Ponneri Constituency, in the presence of Waghe Sanket Balwant, sub collector, Ponneri, Tiruvallur district, Madhanmohan, COO, Adani Kattupalli and Ennore Ports, traditional leaders, village panchayat presidents, councillors, ward members, and community members.

Till now, the foundation has provided training to 750 students through its skilling programme out of which 70 per cent got job placement with various employers, as per a release.