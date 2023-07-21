Adani Foundation sets up RO plant at T’vallur

CHENNAI: Adani Foundation has successfully completed the construction of a Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Plant to provide clean and safe drinking water in Thiruvellaivoyal Panchayat, Thiruvallur District.

The RO plant has been built to address the drinking water issues of the community, as the village gets salty ground water which is not safe for drinking.

The plant has a capacity of 1000 litres and will provide access to safe and clean drinking water to more than 600 families and residents of the panchayat.

Upon completion, the RO Plant will be officially handed over to the panchayat, which will assume responsibility for its maintenance and operations.

To ensure the sustainability of this essential facility, a nominal charge of Rs. 5 per 20 litres of water will be levied, generating funds for the maintenance of the RO plant.