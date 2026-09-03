Adani expands footprint across non-BJP states with Rs 5 lakh crore investment pipeline

The ports-to-energy and airports group, WHICH was once considered close to the BJP, now has a project pipeline that increasingly cuts across political lines, with governments from Karnataka and Telangana to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh seeking investments from the conglomerate, sources said.

In Karnataka, Adani Enterprises emerged as the lowest bidder for both packages of the proposed 16.75-kilometre north-south tunnel road connecting Hebbal and Central Silk Board in Bengaluru. The company bid Rs 22,267 crore for the project, Rs 3,500 crore lower than the second-lowest bidder, according to sources.

The contract has not yet been finalised.