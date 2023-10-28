Adani Energy Solutions’ Karur project goes live

NEW DELHI: Adani Energy Solutions on Friday said it has successfully commissioned the Karur Transmission project, which will facilitate electricity evacuation from Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone.

The project includes the establishment of the 400/230 kV, 1000 MVA Karur Pooling Station and an associated transmission line spanning 8.51 circuit kilometres (CKM) in Tamil Nadu, a company statement said.

With a transformation capacity of 1,000 MVA, this project will facilitate the evacuation of power from renewable sources in the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone, the statement said.

Additionally, it will strengthen the Southern Regional grid and support the integration of renewable energy sources on a large scale.

The Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone is a key wind corridor in Tamil Nadu, with significant capacities in wind energy and several under-construction wind farms.