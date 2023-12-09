Adani Energy Solutions announces CEO transition to drive infra growth

AHMEDABAD: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), a key player in the Adani portfolio, revealed significant leadership changes aimed at propelling the growth of Adani Infrastructure India Limited.

According to a press release by Adani, Bimal Dayal, the current CEO of the Transmission business, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Adani Infrastructure India Limited.

In his new role, Dayal will spearhead the implementation of a robust pipeline of infrastructure projects spanning thermal, renewable energy, and green hydrogen.

This transition aligns with the broader strategic vision of the Adani portfolio, which recently disclosed plans to invest over Rs. 7 lakh crore in the next decade, reinforcing its position as India's largest infrastructure player.

The move has received formal approval from the board of directors of AESL. Anil Sardana, the Managing Director of AESL, and Kandarp Patel, entrusted with overseeing all verticals of AESL, will lead the ambitious growth initiatives in Transmission, Distribution, and smart meter segments.

This strategic realignment underscores the commitment to achieving an aggressive annual growth rate of over 15 percent in the infrastructure sector.