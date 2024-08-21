Adani Electricity offers subsidised power connections for Ganeshotsav in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Adani Electricity will offer temporary power connections at subsidised rates to Ganesh pandals in Mumbai for the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav starting September 6, adding luster to Maharashtra’s biggest public festival, an official said on Wednesday.

Committing itself to support hundreds of Ganesh pandals that come up during the celebrations, Adani Electricity said the initiative would ensure that they get reliable power connection during the festivities.

The company has streamlined the process to obtain the connections and the Ganesh pandals can get the temporary connections within 48 hours of submitting their applications online at www.adanielectricity.com, the official said.

In 2023, the company had provided uninterrupted power to over 958 Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, ensuring that the spirit of the celebrations continued without interruption.

This year, Adani Electricity has made thorough preparations to expedite power connection approvals and maintain reliable power supply all through the festival. It is also deploying its Quick Response Teams at strategic locations to address any connection issues swiftly.

The power company has urged all the organisers to utilise the services of only authorised and licensed electrical contractors for wiring in view of the safety of all the devotees who would be thronging the pandals.

Besides, Adani Electricity will also provide illumination with floodlights at over 80 idol immersion locations on various days during the festival, said the official.

The company has announced a detailed list of do’s and don'ts for all the Ganesh pandals highlighting the safety precautions to prevent any hazards during the festivities.

Some of these are: Proper wiring readiness at the pandals; entry for only authorised people in the meter cabins; use of standard capacity wires and switches which are secured with standard insulation tapes; ensuring optimal load; properly earthing the generator body if using backup; keeping fire extinguishers handy with operating instructions near the meter board; avoiding storage of hazardous materials in and around the meter cabin, etc.