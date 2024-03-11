Adani: Biggest investment outside Gujarat to be in UP

LUCKNOW: The Adani Group will make its biggest investment outside Gujarat in Uttar Pradesh, says Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani. Karan Adani said: “Our vision for the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) is big and far-reaching. The master plan aims to expand the airport’s capacity to ultimately serve 38 million passengers annually by 2047-48. This will generate employment for 50,000 to 60,000 persons.”

“This exponential growth is a cornerstone of our strategy to support Uttar Pradesh’s aspiration to become a one trillion dollar economy. We are not just building infrastructure - we are creating over 13,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, thus contributing significantly to the economic advancement of the region and the state.” Karan Adani said the Adani Group was looking towards investments in the road, cement, data sector, power and renewable energy in Uttar Pradesh, making it his company’s biggest investment outside Gujarat. The Ganga Expressway was likely to be finished by the year-end.