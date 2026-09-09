Adani Airports to raise $1 bn from Alpha Wave, Temasek, BlackRock funds, Premji Invest

The Rs 9,825-crore fundraising is among the largest primary equity investments by financial institutions in India's airport infrastructure sector and gives AAHL an external institutional valuation benchmark as the country's aviation market enters a period of expansion in passenger traffic and airport capacity.

The investors have signed binding agreements with AAHL to subscribe to new equity shares in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027, the Adani group firm said in a statement. Upon completion of all three tranches, the consortium will collectively hold about 5.54 per cent in AAHL.