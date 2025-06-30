Actis, Mahindra Lifespaces to build Grade-A industrial park in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ample Parks, a joint venture between Actis and Mahindra Lifespaces, on Monday announced the launch of its maiden Industrial and Logistics Park in Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai.

With an estimated capital outlay of Rs 800 crore, this project is the largest Grade-A industrial space currently available within the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) of MWC.

Spanning approximately 71 acres, Ample Parks offers around 2.1 million square feet of area available for leasing and is positioned to meet the rising demand for premium industrial and logistics infrastructure.

This facility is strategically located near Oragadam Industrial Corridor – Maraimalai Nagar (OMM) micro-market, and caters predominantly to engineering, auto and ancillaries, and electronics and white goods and other allied industries.

The project aims to generate annual revenue of Rs 110 crore post completion and approximately Rs 1,400 crore over next 10 years.

Akash Rastogi, CEO, director, Ample Parks said, "In addition to driving business expansion, the project will generate employment opportunities for nearly 11,000 personnel. We aim to acquire and develop 10x the current land portfolio in 5-7 years across India through multiple projects.”