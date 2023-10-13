Access Healthcare acquires Envera Health for Rs 263 cr

CHENNAI: Access Healthcare, a global leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) and healthcare services, announced the acquisition of Envera Health, a market leader in patient engagement services, for a consideration of Rs 263 crore ($31.7 M).

This acquisition, a testament to Access Healthcare’s focus on providing innovative revenue cycle solutions, broadens its service portfolio to include enhanced patient engagement capabilities.

By leveraging Envera’s patient engagement capabilities, Access Healthcare will strengthen its end-to-end RCM services delivery and further enhance its proprietary workflows and process intelligence platform.

This combination will deliver improved outcomes to customers. With delivery capabilities across upstream and downstream processes, Access Healthcare is positioned to unlock insights derived from operational processes to prevent claim denials, maximise collections, and enhance the overall patient experience, a release said.

Anurag Jain, Chairman and CEO of Access Healthcare, said, “Welcoming Envera Health is a pivotal move in our ongoing mission to deliver comprehensive, patient-centric solutions.

Envera’s proficiency in patient engagement coupled with our innovative revenue cycle services will elevate the value proposition for our healthcare provider clients.”

Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman and Founder of Access Healthcare, said, “Combining Envera Health’s strength in patient engagement with Access Healthcare’s deep technology-enabled global revenue cycle services allows us to offer more flexible and diverse choices to our healthcare clients.

We will leverage our collective capabilities to provide next-generation, omnichannel patient engagement solutions.”

The acquisition combines Envera Health’s patient services and Access Healthcare’s advanced technology-enabled revenue cycle services capabilities to offer clients enhanced and flexible services to improve patient experience and achieve market-leading revenue cycle outcomes.

David Cerino, CEO of Envera Health, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying, “Joining forces with Access Healthcare is a tremendous opportunity for Envera Health.

We share the vision for transforming healthcare pathways for health systems, hospitals, physician practices, medical groups, and, most importantly, patients.”