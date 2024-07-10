Accenture buys Cientra to expand silicon design capabilities

BENGALURU: Accenture has acquired Cientra, a silicon design and engineering services company, offering custom silicon solutions for global clients. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey, US and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany as well as in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“Everything from data centre expansion to cloud computing, wireless technologies, edge computing and the proliferation of AI, are driving demand for next-generation silicon products,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture.

“Our acquisition of Cientra is our latest move to expand our silicon design and engineering capabilities and it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximise value and reinvent themselves in this space.”

Cientra has deep experience in engineering, development and testing across hardware, software and networks, in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries. It brings approximately 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture’s advanced technology centres in India.

“Since inception, Cientra has been dedicated to building top talent and fostering continuous innovation, developing product solutions that drive value for our clients,” said Anil Kempanna, CEO, Cientra.

This acquisition follows the addition of Excelmax Technologies, a Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider, earlier this week, and XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.