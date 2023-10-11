Ability Foundation in tie-up with CavinKare, holds job fair

CHENNAI: Ability Foundation, in association with CavinKare Pvt Ltd., proudly presented the eleventh edition of EmployABILITY 2023, a groundbreaking job fair dedicated to qualified individuals with disabilities.

Held at Rama Kalyana Mandapam in Nungambakkam, Chennai, the grand event witnessed participation of around 300 individuals who have possessed at least a graduate-level qualification, including over 250 individuals holding postgraduate degrees or higher.

On the event day, 13 candidates received direct job offers, while 156 were shortlisted for further rounds. The grand event also featured 57 companies from varied sectors across India, including IT, Data analytics, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Banking, Finance, Research and Consulting, EdTech, NGOs, Manufacturing, Automobiles, and Hospitality, who positively came forward to this recruitment drive.

CK Ranganathan, CMD, CavinKare (P) Ltd and Trustee, Ability Foundation, said, “ Ability Foundation’s unwavering mission is to foster an inclusive society where every individual’s potential can shine.”