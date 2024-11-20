Abhishek Bachchan to endorse Ramraj Cotton

CHENNAI: Ramraj Cotton, leading traditional and ethnic wear brand, has announced popular Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as its brand ambassador and it will roll out a multi-media campaign shortly, as it aims to strengthen its footprint in the traditional wear segment, the company said on Tuesday.

Bachchan’s appeal and connection with audiences across age groups make him the ideal representative for Ramraj’s extensive collection, including dhotis, shirts and kurtas. The company has plans to launch 360-degree campaign featuring the actor shortly, Ramraj Cotton said in a release on Tuesday.

“By joining hands with Abhishek, we aim to bring this essence of Indian heritage closer to the hearts of audiences,” Ramraj Cotton founder-chairman KR Nagarajan said.