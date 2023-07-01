Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions cross 10.6 million in May

NEW DELHI: Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions for service delivery are gaining robust momentum, with monthly transactions in May reaching an all-time high of 10.6 million, as per a release.

This is the second consecutive month of more than 10 million face authentication transactions.

“The number of face authentication transactions is on an upward trajectory, and the monthly numbers clocked in May is an increase of 38 per cent, compared with such transactions reported in January 2023, indicative of its growing usage,” it said.

The artificial intelligence/machine learning-based face authentication solution developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is now being used by 47 entities. This includes state government departments, ministries in the central government and some banks.

Among many usages, it is being used for registering beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana; for authentication of beneficiaries in the PM Kisan scheme and for generating digital life certificates at home by pensioners.

It is being used for marking staff attendance at several government departments and for opening bank accounts at a few leading banks via their business correspondents.

“Face authentication provides features like ease of usage, faster authentication, and it is preferred as an additional modality to strengthen the authentication success rate along with fingerprint and OTP authentications,” it said.

According to the release, May also saw the UIDAI executing 14.86 million Aadhaar updates following requests from residents.

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in the banking and non-banking financial services sectors by providing transparent and improved customer experience and helping in ease of doing business.

Over 254 million e-KYC transactions were carried out in May alone, it informed.