A first look into RmKV’s newest collection at weaves & wonders ’26

The brand also produces naturally dyed silk sarees using traditional techniques and more than 100 natural ingredients, along with its patented 40% lighter ‘Lino’ silk sarees and Theme Sarees inspired by art, culture and literature from different civilisations.

Its designs and weaving techniques have received two National Awards, a Guinness World Record and several patents. RmKV has stores in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

In its 102nd year, RmKV is launching 18 new silk saree designs this festive season as part of ‘Weaves & Wonders’, a showcase in Chennai.