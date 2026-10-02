A first look into RmKV’s newest collection at weaves & wonders ’26

CHENNAI: RmKV Silks, which has been in the handloom industry for over a century, has introduced more than 120 silk saree designs, including Hamsadamayanthi, the Grand Reversible Saree and a theme-silk saree recognised as the world's longest.
The brand also produces naturally dyed silk sarees using traditional techniques and more than 100 natural ingredients, along with its patented 40% lighter ‘Lino’ silk sarees and Theme Sarees inspired by art, culture and literature from different civilisations.
Its designs and weaving techniques have received two National Awards, a Guinness World Record and several patents. RmKV has stores in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.
In its 102nd year, RmKV is launching 18 new silk saree designs this festive season as part of ‘Weaves & Wonders’, a showcase in Chennai.
Ragamala
This saree is a Ragamalika in silk, unifying music, art, and weaving. Its pallu recreates eight 16th–19th century Ragamala paintings, among them Todi, Vasantha, and Gauri Ragini, each capturing the distinct mood of its raga.
Kalpavruksham
Centred on the Kalpavruksham, the mythical Tree of Life symbolising growth and connection, this saree's pallu is a handwoven spectacle recreating the tree's sprawling branches, with floral zari buttas echoing the same abundance. Another highlight of the event is the Japanese Collection, where RmKV reinterprets the art, symbolism, and craft traditions of Japan in silk.
Sashiko-Kasuti
Reversible A fusion of two textile traditions, this reversible saree brings together Kasuti embroidery from Karnataka and Sashiko embroidery from Japan, one side in pink on green, the other in green on magenta, designed to be draped both ways.
Japanese Indigo Naturals
This naturally dyed indigo saree illustrates kimono-clad women drawn from Japanese art, their furisode, obi, and kanzashi rendered in fine detail, framed by bishamon, kikko, and hanabishi motifs beneath a layer of sakura blossom.
Woodblock Lino
An ode to Japanese woodblock art, this Lino saree's pallu recreates ‘Shiba Benten Ike’ by the celebrated artist Kawase Hasui, capturing a serene temple pond.
Koorai Kattam
Drawing on the vintage koorai kattam, this saree in orange and rust shades is dotted with zari poun buttas and finished with a green border of kodi visiri and thaen thuli motifs.
Bel Jaal Lino
This Lino saree draws on the meenakari bel jaal, a creeper-vine lattice motif, paired with a crimson border of Mughal-inspired florals.
Rettai Kili
Drawing on the rettai kili, or twin parakeet motif favoured in Tamil weaving, this korvai saree in MS blue, pairs it with kuyilkannu, vanki, mayil, and yaanai, a vocabulary of motifs.
Poo Thoranam
Inspired by poo thoranam, this korvai saree features an evening-morning border, the motif cascading in zari from the upper edge. Its contrasting vadamalli border carries yazhi, annam, and vanki motifs, echoed across the pallu.
Poo Gopuram
Inspired by the silhouette of a temple gopuram, this saree reimagines its tiers as a floral composition, handwoven with carnation flowers and marigold buttas, a contemporary take on a stylised half and half saree.
Mayil Thuttham Korvai
Named for the mayil thuttham colour, this korvai saree draws on motifs like laddu kamalam, jadai nagam, vanki, and kuyilkannu, each rooted in Tamil weaving tradition and carried through on the pallu.
Golden Kagome
Inspired by Japanese aesthetic, this saree layers karakusa floral-vine motifs with kagome, the bamboo-lattice pattern believed to ward off evil, while kiku, the chrysanthemum tied to Japan's imperial family, blooms across the body.
Japanese Bijinga
Named for bijinga, the Edo-period art of portraying beautiful women, this saree carries that imagery in metallic weaving, with a pallu centred on cloud motifs framed by kamon family crests, a tribute to a celebrated Japanese art form.
Muppagam Naturals
Naturally dyed using myrobalan, indigo, lac, sappan wood, and Indian madder, this Muppagam or tripartite saree features a viva magenta panel with parrot motifs flanked with checked panels.
Kili Kodi Lino
This Lino saree pairs the lightness of the patented Leno weave with kodi, or vine, patterns rendered in meenakari, framed by jadai nagam and araimadam motifs.
Chevvandhi Kattam
Named for the chevvandhi, this saree in its orange and maroon hues nests muthu kattams within larger zari checks, scattered with annam and chakram buttas and finished with a crimson tamarai border.
Madras Kattam
A modern take on the timeless Madras kattam, this turquoise saree carries checks handwoven in zari and silk, with a contrasting pink pallu featuring thilagam, rudraksham, thuthiripoo, and seepu rekku motifs.
Golden Pearl Kattam
Featuring four variations of veldhari, this off-white kattam saree weaves laddu kamalam, neli, and vairam into its horizontal stripes and tutiri poo and pambaram into its vertical ones, within a maroon border.
The showcase focuses on the Madras kattam, presented through the Madras Kattam, Golden Pearl Kattam, Koorai Kattam and Chevvandhi Kattam sarees. The designs use traditional checks and motifs associated with Tamil weaving.
The showcase presents RmKV’s latest handloom designs while drawing from traditional weaving techniques.
For further information please contact – Ms.Latha on 9841936105