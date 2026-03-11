98 pc of Indian employers say assessing English while hiring improves workplace efficiency: Report

"In India, 97 per cent of employers say English proficiency is more important now than it was five years ago. Despite widespread use of English assessments, HR decision makers in India continue to report unmet needs, particularly around proven quality and cost. Organisations also face persistent barriers related to constraints around integration, time and scaling," the report said.

"Most HR leaders believe AI cannot compensate for poor English proficiency, reinforcing the need for reliable assessment," it added.

While 94 per cent of HR decision makers in India say increased global collaboration heightens the need for English proficiency, 84 per cent of HR leaders in India say lacking English proficiency creates a competitive disadvantage.