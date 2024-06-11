93 Degrees Coffee Roasters, Bikanervala join forces

NEW DELHI: 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee brand, has inaugurated two new shop-in-shop outlets along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, partnering with the renowned snack giant Bikanervala. This fusion aims to infuse high-quality coffee with traditional Indian flavors, enhancing the travel experience for those on the busy highway.



Mishthi Aggarwal, CEO of 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters, describes this collaboration as an innovative blend of gourmet coffee and Indian snacks, creating a unique atmosphere where patrons can enjoy both.

The strategic location serves as a convenient pitstop for travelers, offering a diverse menu and a refreshing break. Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, MD, Bikanervala Foods, believes integrating with 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters will elevate their product range, attract coffee enthusiasts, and optimize operational costs.