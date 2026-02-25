91 per cent Indian firms now pilot workplace AI: Report

According to data compiled by JLL, 91 per cent of companies are now piloting AI in office and workplace use cases, a sharp jump from less than 5 per cent in 2023. The report showed that India Inc is rapidly embracing AI to reduce costs and improve space utilisation.

Ajit Kumar, Managing Director (Work Dynamics Accounts) West Asia at JLL, said AI adoption in India has increased 18 times in just two years. However, he added that the real challenge now is proving measurable savings and performance improvements. “Companies that set clear targets, improve data quality and upgrade outdated systems will move ahead, while others may struggle,” Kumar mentioned. The report said that although AI is being widely tested in Indian workplaces, scaling it into daily operations that actually save money or boost efficiency is proving difficult. Many companies are experimenting, but systematic and large-scale integration is still a work in progress, as per the report.