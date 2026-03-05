9 million Indians live in Persian Gulf; money they remit home as lifeline under threat

Since the oil boom of the 1970s, this part of the world has become a vital extension of India and the rest of South Asia. Its disruption threatens not just oil markets but also the lives and livelihoods of millions of Indians and billions of dollars in other trade.

India’s population, now more than 1.4 billion people, sends abroad the world’s largest number of migrant workers, with 15 million making names for themselves in the US, Europe, Africa and nearly everywhere else. By far, the largest share of them live within a three-hour flight from India in the Persian Gulf: 9.3 million, as per the Indian government’s most recent estimate, compared with 2 million in the US.