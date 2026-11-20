1. Schedule Regular Veterinary Check-Ups

Routine veterinary check-ups allow a veterinarian to assess your dog's general health, body condition, teeth, skin, mobility, and other relevant health factors. They can also assess heart health and mobility. Your veterinarian can recommend visit schedules based on age, breed, lifestyle, history, and individual needs.

Regular examinations also create a useful health record over time. This information helps veterinarians observe changes in weight, behaviour, physical condition, and other health indicators. Owners can also use these appointments to discuss diet, activity, preventive care, and everyday concerns. Having pet insurance can further help manage eligible veterinary expenses, depending on the coverage and terms of the selected policy.

2. Keep Vaccinations Up to Date

Vaccination forms an important part of preventive healthcare for dogs. A veterinarian can recommend suitable vaccines and booster schedules after considering age, health, lifestyle, location, travel, and exposure. Following veterinary guidance supports ongoing protection against relevant vaccine-preventable diseases throughout a dog's life.

Keep vaccination records organised and review them during veterinary appointments. Healthcare and vaccination requirements can vary as dogs move through different life stages. Regular discussions with a veterinarian help owners follow an appropriate vaccination plan as their dog moves through different life stages.

3. Provide Balanced and Age-Appropriate Nutrition

Good nutrition supports everyday health. Helpful feeding practices include:

Choose Suitable Food: Choose balanced food suited to your dog's age, size, activity, and health needs.

Manage Portions: Measure meals using professional feeding guidance and adjust portions with veterinary advice.

Provide Fresh Water: Keep fresh drinking water readily available throughout the day.

Monitor Body Condition: Check weight and body condition regularly with veterinary guidance.

Adjust feeding practices as your dog's nutritional needs change across life stages.

4. Maintain a Suitable Exercise Routine

Regular physical activity supports healthy body condition, muscle strength, mobility, and mental engagement. Choose walks, play, and other activities that suit your dog's breed, age, fitness, temperament, and health. A veterinarian can advise on individual exercise requirements and routines.

Mental activity can complement physical exercise within a daily routine. Training sessions, scent games, interactive play, and enrichment can keep dogs engaged. Owners can adjust the duration and intensity of activities as their dog's energy, mobility, and life stage change.

5. Follow Regular Parasite Prevention

Useful parasite-control practices recommended by a veterinarian include:

Follow Veterinary Guidance: Use veterinarian-recommended products and schedules for relevant parasites.

Check Regularly: Check the coat and skin during grooming for visible changes.

Maintain Clean Surroundings: Keep bedding, feeding areas, and living spaces clean.

Review Prevention Needs: Review parasite control with your veterinarian when circumstances change.

Regular checks and veterinary guidance can support ongoing parasite management as your dog's needs and exposure risks change.

6. Maintain Dental and Grooming Care

Regular grooming creates useful opportunities to care for several areas of your dog's health. It also supports close observation during routine care. Key practices include:

Support Oral Care: Follow veterinarian-approved dental care practices and check the mouth regularly for changes requiring professional attention.

Brush the Coat: Groom the coat for the breed and coat type, and check the underlying skin.

Check Ears and Paws: Observe the ears, paw pads, and spaces between toes during routine grooming sessions.

Maintain Nail Length: Arrange suitable nail care based on growth, activity, and professional guidance to support comfortable movement.

These habits support cleanliness while helping owners become familiar with their dog's usual physical condition.

7. Monitor Health and Behavioural Changes

Daily observation helps owners understand their dog's usual patterns. This awareness can make it easier to discuss noticeable changes with a veterinarian. Important areas to observe include:

Watch Eating and Drinking: Notice meaningful changes in appetite, water intake, chewing, or swallowing during everyday routines.

Observe Energy and Mobility: Watch for changes in walking, play, sleep, posture, movement, or willingness to exercise.

Check Toilet Habits: Monitor usual urination and bowel patterns and discuss persistent changes with a veterinarian.

Notice Behaviour: Observe changes in interaction, responsiveness, rest, vocalisation, or other familiar behaviours.

Knowing your dog's usual patterns can support clearer discussions with a veterinarian. Alongside regular health monitoring, owners may consider pet insurance from Bajaj General Insurance Limited for eligible veterinary expenses covered under the selected policy.