7 figures to figure out Anthropic’s business

Not all these contracts are the same. One deal to lease computing power from SpaceX through 2029, for example, can be scrapped starting in 2027 with a 90-day warning. Others are longer term, such as a $110 billion deal with Amazon that lasts until 2036.

For contracts that cannot be cancelled, Anthropic is on the hook to pay whether it uses the computing power or not. That could pose a major risk if its growth does not keep pace with its commitments.

$132 billion

Anthropic had about $132 billion in cash and readily accessible investments at the end of June, already an enormous well of capital it can tap to fuel its growth. The fact it is going public to raise even more money underlines how aggressively the company is spending. In fact, Anthropic has so much money that the interest it earned on its cash pile alone was worth more than $1 billion in the first half of the year.

5 customers, 25% revenue

Five customers made up roughly 25% of Anthropic’s revenue in the nine months that ended Sept 30, which means the company is dependent on just a few major clients. (Anthropic did not disclose the names of the customers.) Many customers are not locked into long-term contracts and could reduce or cancel spending anytime.

50.1%

This number refers to the proportion of voting control that will be held by Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO, and the company’s six other co-founders after the public listing, which would continue the founding group’s influence in the AI lab. The structure is common with founder-led technology companies, allowing founders to run their firms with some protection from the day-to-day whims of public investors.

94 pages

Of the 335 pages of Anthropic’s filing, 94 were dedicated to explaining the company’s risk factors. Among them was how AI models could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity,” which could also expose the company to product liabilities and reputational harm. Anthropic also cited “intense competition” and its inability to secure enough computing power as major risks.