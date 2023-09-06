Begin typing your search...

7 crore ITR filings processed, says CBDT

14 lakh are yet to be verified by taxpayers while the department has sought further information from another 12 lakh.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Sep 2023 11:09 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-05 23:09:41.0  )
NEW DELHI: As many as 6.98 crore tax returns have been filed for 2022-23 fiscal, of which more than 6 crore filings have been processed, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.

Of the total, about 14 lakh are yet to be verified by taxpayers while the department has sought further information from another 12 lakh, for which requisite communication has been sent through their e-filing accounts. Refunds have been issued for more than 2.45 crore filers

Business6.98 crore tax returns2022-23 fiscal6 crore filingsCentral Board of Direct TaxesCBDT
DTNEXT Bureau

