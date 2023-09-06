7 crore ITR filings processed, says CBDT

NEW DELHI: As many as 6.98 crore tax returns have been filed for 2022-23 fiscal, of which more than 6 crore filings have been processed, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.

Of the total, about 14 lakh are yet to be verified by taxpayers while the department has sought further information from another 12 lakh, for which requisite communication has been sent through their e-filing accounts. Refunds have been issued for more than 2.45 crore filers