66 countries to take part in UP’s International Trade Fair

LUCKNOW: Nearly 400 participants from around 66 countries have confirmed their participation in the first UP International Trade Fair, scheduled to be held from September 21 to 25 in Greater Noida.

A state government spokesperson said that majority of the countries and buyers are from Europe.

“A total of 60 buyers from 15 European nations have confirmed their participation through registrations for the international trade show. Additionally, 50 buyers each from 11 countries from West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region, six countries from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and four countries from the South East Asia (SEA) region have also confirmed their participation,” he said.

Another 41 buyers from 11 African countries, 38 buyers from eight Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries and four South Asian countries are also set to participate in the international trade show.

There are also 28 participants from three North East Asia (NEA) countries, 18 from three North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries and three from Oceania.

From Europe, participants have registered from countries like Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, UK, Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden and the Republic of Moldova.

Other countries from where participation is expected include Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru, Uruguay, US, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“The international trade show aims to provide a global platform for entrepreneurs, innovators, manufacturers and exporters from major industries like IT-ITES, MSMEs and startups. Buyers coming from around the world will have the opportunity to explore Uttar Pradesh’s products and establish a platform to elevate them on a global scale. Through this event, entrepreneurs, innovators, manufacturers and exporters from Uttar Pradesh can market and brand their products globally,” the spokesperson added.