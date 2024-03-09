61% Indian women bet on housing as investment

NEW DELHI: About 61 per cent of Indian women see housing as the preferred investment asset class, while nearly 16 per cent prefer the stock market, and 14 per cent pick gold, a new report said on Friday.

According to the real estate services company Anarock, about 78 per cent of women homebuyers prefer to buy homes for end-use, and 22 per cent will do so for investment.

“Women today are no longer mere influencers in the home buying process, but independent decision makers and are buying homes for either self-use or investment,” said Santhosh Kumar, VC - Anarock Group.

The report surveyed 5,510 participants, of which women comprised a 50 per cent share.

As per the report, 3BHKs were the most favoured configurations for a significant 57 per cent of women, followed by 29 per cent of women home seekers voting for 2BHKs. Around 9 per cent women were looking for 4BHK homes or larger. Nearly 36 per cent of women home seekers prefer to buy mid-segment housing (priced Rs 45-90 lakh), followed by 28 pc preferring premium homes priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore.