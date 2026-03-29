6,000 PNG consumers give up LPG connections to help others

"As many as 6000 PNG consumers surrendered their LPG till yesterday. A big thanks to them! Join this strong bold group of DoGood citizens who have come forward to give up LPG to help those to get LPG who don't have PNG," Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Neeraj Mittal said in a post on X.

“Give up yours today at http://MyPNGD.in,” he added in an exhortation to others who have PNG connections and are still availing of LPG.