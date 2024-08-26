600 scientists, 50 startups working in quantum tech in India: Ajai Chowdhury

CHENNAI: There are about 600 scientists and 50 startups working in quantum technology in India, said Ajai Chowdhury, chairman, Mission Governing Board, National Quantum Mission on Monday.

He was speaking at the first-ever International Conference on Quantum Communication, Measurement and Computing (QCMC 2024), to be hosted in India, by the IIT Madras from August 26 to 30.

India launched the National Quantum Mission in April 2023 to build capabilities in quantum-related science and technology. “As we started to work, we looked at how many scientists and PIs are working in this field and found that India had around 600 scientists and 40 to 50 start-ups in quantum technology,” said Chowdhury, while delivering an address on India’s National Quantum Mission.

He added the country is doing “tremendous amounts of work” in the sector.

Chowdhury noted soon after the launch, “we had an overwhelming response with close to 385 proposals received to set up thematic parks and other areas of quantum technologies”.

“The plan is to set up four independent Section 08 companies in which the thematic parks will be housed - computing, communications, sensing, and materials. The whole objective is we bring together all researchers under the thematic hub,” he added. The chairman said they plan to involve startups “in a big way”. The mission will also disburse “grants to 10 to 15 good startups” “within the next three months,” he added.

“We want to see them grow, scale, and go global,” Chowdhury said, adding that they also plan to rope in various software companies.