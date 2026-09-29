5 Smart Ways to Lower Your Personal Loan Interest Cost

Two people borrow the same amount on the same day from lenders offering similar rates. By the time both loans close, one has paid tens of thousands of rupees more in interest than the other. The difference comes from a handful of decisions made before signing the loan and during its repayment. Most of these decisions are well within a borrower's control and a few take only minutes to act on. Here are five ways to bring down the interest you pay on a Personal Loan.
The total interest on a Personal Loan depends on three things: the interest rate, the loan amount and the tenure, which is the number of months you take to repay. Reducing any one of these lowers the total interest. Each of the five ways below works on at least one of them.
A credit score is a three-digit number, from 300 to 900 in India, that shows how you have repaid past loans and credit card bills. Lenders use it to judge how reliably you are likely to repay. Scores of 750 and above usually qualify for more competitive rates.
You can strengthen your score in the months before you apply:
Pay every EMI and credit card bill by the due date.
Keep your credit card spending below 30% of your total card limit. This share is called credit utilisation.
Check your credit report from a credit bureau and ask the bureau to correct any entry that looks inaccurate.
Space out loan and credit card applications, since each formal application is recorded on your credit report.
Even a modest rise in your score can move you into a lower interest rate band.
Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) price loans differently, so the same borrower can get different rates from different lenders. Comparing several offers helps you find the lowest cost available for your profile.
Look at the APR
The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the yearly cost of a loan, including the interest rate and all charges. Lenders must show it in the Key Fact Statement (KFS), a standard summary of loan terms they share before you accept an offer. Because the APR brings every cost into one figure, it gives you a like-for-like comparison.
Platforms that bring several lenders together make this comparison simpler. For example, the JioFinance app shows Personal Loan offers from partner banks and NBFCs side by side after a soft eligibility check, which doesn't affect your credit score.
A shorter tenure means a higher EMI, but you pay interest for fewer months, so the total interest comes down. The table below shows how tenure changes the cost of an INR 5,00,000 loan at 12% per annum.
*Illustrative figures
The best tenure is the shortest one with an EMI that fits comfortably in your monthly budget. Many lenders prefer total EMIs to stay within about 40% to 50% of monthly income, which is a useful benchmark for your own planning.
Interest is charged on the amount you borrow, so every additional rupee borrowed adds to your cost. On a 36-month loan at 12% per annum, each INR 1,00,000 borrowed adds roughly INR 19,570 in interest.
A few simple steps help keep the loan amount lean:
Work out the exact cost of your requirement, with a small buffer for unplanned expenses.
Use part of your savings to reduce the amount you borrow, while keeping an emergency fund.
Select a lower amount than the maximum on offer if a smaller loan meets your need.
A smaller loan also means a smaller EMI, which makes a shorter tenure easier to manage.
Prepayment means paying part of your loan before it falls due. It reduces the outstanding principal, so you pay interest on a smaller balance for the rest of the tenure. A bonus, a tax refund or a maturing investment can all be put towards prepayment.
The table below shows the effect of prepaying INR 1,00,000 after the 12th EMI on an INR 5,00,000 loan at 12% per annum for 36 months, with the EMI kept unchanged.
*Illustrative figures, before any prepayment charges.
The loan closes about seven months earlier, with roughly INR 23,000 less interest paid.
Check the Prepayment Terms First
Many lenders allow part-prepayment after a set number of EMIs and some charge a small fee on fixed-rate loans. Compare this fee with the interest you expect to save. When you prepay, shortening the tenure usually saves more interest than choosing a lower EMI.
Lowering the interest cost of a Personal Loan comes down to a few well-timed decisions. A healthy credit score and a careful comparison of offers help you secure a better rate, while the right tenure and loan amount keep total interest in check. Prepaying when funds allow shortens the loan further.
Financial platforms such as the JioFinance make comparing offers simpler, helping you choose a loan that fits your budget.