5 Smart Ways to Lower Your Personal Loan Interest Cost

1. Build a Good Credit Score Before You Apply

A credit score is a three-digit number, from 300 to 900 in India, that shows how you have repaid past loans and credit card bills. Lenders use it to judge how reliably you are likely to repay. Scores of 750 and above usually qualify for more competitive rates.

You can strengthen your score in the months before you apply:

Pay every EMI and credit card bill by the due date.

Keep your credit card spending below 30% of your total card limit. This share is called credit utilisation.

Check your credit report from a credit bureau and ask the bureau to correct any entry that looks inaccurate.

Space out loan and credit card applications, since each formal application is recorded on your credit report.

Even a modest rise in your score can move you into a lower interest rate band.