4-day conclave of apparel manufacturers begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: Apparel Manufacturers of India (AMI), on Wednesday kick-started their four-day-long Mega South Conclave – ADVAIT 2.0 in the city.

The launch ceremony was conducted by the guests Sri Lanka Deputy High Commissioner in south India,D Venkateshwaran and Ravindra Boratkar, president, Maharashtra Economic Development Council and MD, MMActiv Sci-Tech Communication Pvt Ltd.

Present along with them were L Raveendran from S Nallaperumal & sons from Nagercoil; Roshan Manawalan from Saratha’s Tiruchy and BU ChandraShekhar from B S Chanabasappa, Davangeree – Karnataka who along with team AMI lighted the lamp.

The trade fair will see participation from more than 250 brands like Reliance Retail Fashion Brands, Red & White, 90 ML, R-wings, Tiny Baby, Betty, Pretty Women, Femi Design, Era- the in-thing, Final Choice, PARI/ PARITA, Myra, N-Tique, and Vimal Fashion. The brands will showcase their latest festive collections to retailers and MBO’s present here.

Nikhil Furia and Dharmesh Nandu of Apparel Manufacturers of India said, “We have got a tremendous response online and received confirmations also. This makes us strengthen our belief in our foundation and motivates us to work harder.”

AMI aims to bridge the gap between manufacturers, retailers, agents, and suppliers to build a robust community for evolution and growth opportunities. They work in sync to add meaning to the entire value chain of the readymade apparel market across India.

This is AMI’s 40th fair in the south and over 1000+ invitees are expected to attend the fair over the 4 days.