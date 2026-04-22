4 carmakers to recall over 530,000 vehicles due to faulty parts

The four companies, which also include KG Mobility Corp. and Toyota Motor Korea, will recall a combined 532,144 units across 17 models, according to the ministry.

Kia will address 220,059 units of the Ray compact vehicle over potential engine shutdown due to a software problem, reports Yonhap news agency.

KG Mobility will recall 51,535 units of six models, including the Torres SUV, due to a software memory overload issue that could cause the instrument panel display to freeze or shut down.