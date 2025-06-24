4-5% global revenues from India: Colgate

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive (India) plans to introduce more brands here from the company’s global portfolio to upscale its play in India - one of the drivers for its growth, MD-CEO Prabha Narasimhan said on Monday.

The company, having presence in the country with two brands - Colgate and Palmolive - currently operates in the oral care and personal care, and is in “active ongoing conversation” with the parent firm for expanding the portfolio.

“We have tremendous support from our global counterparts in terms of their excitement about what we can achieve in India,” Narasimhan said. About the Palmolive brand, which is currently operating in the personal care space with a premium body wash and hand wash range, Narasimhan said, they have tremendous potential and grow at 20 to 30 per cent CAGR.

On whether CPIL will extend the brand Palmolive in new segments, she added she would rather focus on introducing more brands.

CPIL, which has been operating in India for the last 88 years, currently contributes around 4 to 5 per cent of the global revenue.