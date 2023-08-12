3 PSBs hike lending rates by upto 10 bps

NEW DELHI: A number of public sector banks, including Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Canara Bank, raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points even though RBI retained policy rate on Thursday.

The move will make EMIs linked to MCLR expensive. The one-year tenor MCLR is the rate against which most consumer loans are tied to. The revised one-year MCLR would be 8.70 per cent as against the existing rate of 8.65 per cent, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The new rate would be effective from August 12, it said. Canara Bank too raised its MCLR by 5 basis points to 8.70 per cent effective August 12.