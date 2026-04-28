3-day RenewX sourcing expo begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: RenewX 2026, south India’s leading renewable energy sourcing expo, organised by Informa Markets in India, opened on Monday here.
Celebrating its 10th edition, the show is being held under the theme ‘A Decade of Impact – A Future of Abundance.’
Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets in India, said, “India is at a pivotal point in its energy journey, with significant renewable capacity already installed and an ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. RenewX was created to catalyse this transformation, especially in south.”