2‑wheelers’ retail sales jump 13.4 pc in FY26, drives India’s demand-led auto recovery

The report from Deloitte India said two‑wheelers led the recovery, with wholesale volumes up 10.7 per cent year‑on‑year and retail sales rising 13.4 per cent.

Passenger vehicles continued the premiumisation trend, with mid-size entry segments gaining share and traditional entry-level segments getting weakened.

Commercial vehicles entered a goods-led upcycle, growing roughly 12.6% YoY, supported by infrastructure activity and replacement demand.

"EV adoption is accelerating but remains uneven, with strong growth across segments but limited penetration due to cost economics and infrastructure gaps," the report said.