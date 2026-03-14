2nd Indian LPG carrier 'Nanda Devi' clears Strait of Hormuz after ‘Shivalik’

Government sources said on Saturday that Shivalik is being escorted by the Indian Navy, which is expected to reach an Indian port within the next two days, with Mumbai or Kandla likely to be its destination. The ship has reached open sea and is sailing safely under Indian Navy guidance.

Meanwhile, 'Nanda Devi' is carrying more than 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), critical for India’s energy supply chain, they added.

According to sources, both ships are being closely guided by naval assets to ensure safe transit through the strategically sensitive waters.

This move follows a high-level discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the flow of goods and energy.