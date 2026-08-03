2.48 lakh & counting: Maruti Suzuki sees record production

The auto major had produced 1,87,073 units in July 2025, as per a regulatory filing by the company. The company’s best monthly production performance till now was in March 2026 when it rolled out 2,31,933 units from its factories.

Despite the record production, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Partho Banerjee said the company’s dealer inventory is much lower compared to average as it registered retail sales of 1.78 lakh units in July.