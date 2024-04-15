21 Indian startups raise $100 mn

NEW DELHI: The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and last week, as many as 21 startups secured nearly $105 million in the country. This included six growth-stage deals and 12 early-stage deals, reports Entrackr on Saturday. “One growth-stage startup and two early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised,” the report mentioned.

About 30 early and growth-stage startups collectively raised around $172.71 million recently. Among the growth-stage deals, six startups raised $54.5 million in funding last week.

Compliance automation platform Sprinto secured the highest amount of funding of $20 million. This was followed by Recykal, Aviom HFC, Axio and 5C Network which raised $13 million, $10 million, $6 million, and $3 million, respectively.

City-wise, Bengaluru-based startups led with 8 funding deals followed by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kanpur and Hyderabad.