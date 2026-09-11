19-year break: Under new CEO, Apple bets big on iPhone Duo, its first foldable model

During a 75-minute recorded presentation at its headquarters here, Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, a foldable smartphone with a bendable display that opens and closes like a book. When folded, the phone has a smaller screen on the front similar in size to a passport. When it’s open, consumers will be able to use two apps at the same time across a larger display. The phone will start at $1,999 and will be available Oct. 23.

“Others have created foldables that just feel like two phones awkwardly stuck together,” said John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO. The new Apple phone, he added, “will redesign the experience of using a foldable phone.”

Foldable smartphones have been commercially available since 2018, but the category has not yet made inroads with consumers. Last year, consumer electronics companies shipped nearly 20 million foldable phones — or less than 2% of all smartphone shipments — according to Counterpoint Research, which tracks smartphone markets.