13th edition of YESCON to be held this weekend at Chennai Trade Centre

CHENNAI: The 13th edition of YESCON, themed ‘Seek your purpose’ will be held on January 4 and 5 at the Chennai Trade Centre. More than 2,500 YES (Young Entrepreneur School) members from all over Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Bengaluru will participate in this Young Entrepreneur School Conclave (YESCON). Minister for Finance and Environment and Climate Change, Thangam Thennarasu, will inaugurate the event at 9 am on Saturday.

A total of 270 stalls, where members will showcase their products and services, will be set up at the YESMART trade fair during the conference, which is open to the general public, said the organisers.

The Young Entrepreneur School was established in 2004 by the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to train young people to successfully navigate the challenges and pitfalls associated with entrepreneurship.

Members who excel in their business in areas such as growth, innovation, management will be awarded.

Special guests for YESCON 2025 will be N Jagatheesan, president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry; C Sivashankaran, founder of Aircel; Bharathi Baskar, orator and writer; Parthiban Varadharajan, MD, Bull machines Ltd.; Ganapathy Sankarabaaham, Founder and CEO, Vajra Global Consulting Services; GR Anandapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Group; and other experts.

The organisers of the event are V Neethi Mohan, Chairman, A Natesan, Convenor, A Rajkumar, Vice Chairman of North zone and S Murugesan, Co-Convenor.

YESCON attracts 3,800-plus business entities from about 30 different industry verticals.