12th edition of IESS sees 300-plus exhibitors

CHENNAI: EEPC India, which is into its 70th year, has grown 10,932 times (from $10 million in 1955) till now.

“Our exports touched $109.32 billion in 2023-2024. This growth is a combination of the forward-looking Foreign Trade Policy and the role played by the union commerce department. Looking ahead, the government has entrusted us with an ambitious target of $300 billion in engineering exports by 2030,” said Pankaj Chadha, chairman, EEPC India.

“IESS - what started as an event with 220 exhibitors, 6200 visitors, with Canada as the partner country, Maharashtra as the partner state on March 22, 2012 has gone on to become a journey of 11 completed editions,” he added. Over 300 exhibitors and an equal number of delegates are taking part in the ongoing 12th edition.