108-key Four Points by Sheraton in Chennai: Krishna Group forays into hospitality biz

CHENNAI: The soft launch of the 108-key Four Points by Sheraton in the city took place on Friday, marking the hospitality foray of the four-decade-old realty player Krishna Group.

Four Points by Sheraton is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 hotel brands.

Situated in Velachery, one of Chennai’s most dynamic neighbourhoods, the hotel is designed to cater to both business and leisure travellers.

E Krishna Reddy, founder-MD of the Chennai-based Krishna Group, said an investment of Rs 150 crore has gone into the creation of the strategically-located upscale debt-free property.

Apart from its proximity to the Chennai international airport, he said, the new property can cater to the needs of the OMR business corridor. “This ideal location offers easy access to Chennai’s IT hubs, shopping districts, and cultural landmarks, making it an excellent choice for those looking to explore the vibrant spirit of the city,” a release said.

Ashwath Reddy, director, Krishna Group, said initially the plan was to develop a luxury property on 16 grounds. But it had to be tweaked to accommodate development of bridges, thereby reducing the property size to 11 grounds. Unlike the two other Four Points by Sheraton properties on OMR and Mahabalipuram, the latest one dotting the city skyline is a greenfield project, with a lot of marquee features, he added. Tariffs begin at Rs 7,299 plus taxes and the formal launch is slated for January 15. The Rs 175 crore Krishna Group took the decision to enter hospitality in 2019.

Sujith Chandrasekharan, hotel manager, said the ‘select service’ category hotel is targeting business travellers from far and wide, who were looking at short stays.

He also sounded upbeat about obtaining the liquor license in three months, which would give a big boost to the business.

While the cuisine will be global, efforts are on to ensure the south Indian food offering will also be an attraction. Replete with a 100-cover all-day dining, one of the banquets would accommodate 250 people. Krishna Group intends to keep its focus on the luxury and mid-luxury segment in the near future even as it has projects in the pipeline to strengthen its foothold in Chennai.