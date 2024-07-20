NEET-UG: No change in number of TN toppers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu did not see any changes in the number of toppers as the National Testing Agency – under the scanner for alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, including paper leak – published the centre-wise and city-wise results of NEET-UG on Saturday.

No NEET-UG candidate scored above 682 in the revised results for a centre in Haryana under scrutiny after six aspirants who took the medical entrance exam there on May 5 got 720 out of 720. The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded.

Among other controversial centres, over 240 who appeared for the test at a centre in Gujarat's Rajkot scored more than 600 marks, with 11 of them getting 700 and above, and one a perfect 720.

In Chennai, four students – two from the same centre – scored 720 out of 720. Three from Namakkal and one from Villupuram also scored full marks. A total of 32 students scored above 700 in Namakkal and more than 700 scored above 600, while Chennai saw about 1,000 students scoring above 600.

The NEET-UG 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and as per the initial common rank list on June 4, eight students had turned out as toppers in a first-ever instance in Tamil Nadu.

The topper results remain unchanged in the State in the city-wise list as well. Syed Aarifin Yusuf M was declared the State topper in the male category and Shailaja S in the female category from Tamil Nadu.