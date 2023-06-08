Newborn found abandoned in temple near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A newborn boy was found abandoned in the temple near Chengalpattu on Thursday. The police rescued the baby and are looking for the woman who left him in the temple.

The villagers of Melaraipakkam in Chengalpattu who went to the Gangaiamman temple in the locality on Wednesday early morning heard a baby crying. When they checked the temple found a baby wrapped in a saree near the door.

Villagers found that the baby was born only a couple of days ago.

A few women who were in the temple came forward to take the baby with them to their house and were arguing with each other.

Later on information, the Chengalpattu Taluk police visited the spot and the baby was taken to the Chengalpattu government hospital also informed the Child Welfare Department.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the woman who abandoned the baby that was born only two days back.