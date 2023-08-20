NEET unwanted, says O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday expressed strong protest against the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and said it is "unwanted" for the State of Tamil Nadu.

"It is immaterial to discuss who brought NEET. The debate should be whether it is needed or not? It is unwanted now," Panneerselvam told media persons at the Chennai Airport.

Panneerselvam said this while responding to a question on AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP and former minister C Ve Shanmugam charges that Congress-DMK government only brought NEET.

Shanmugam also ridiculed the DMK party's State wide hunger protest against the NEET.

Without going deep into the topic, Panneerselvam said, "Who brought NEET is not the issue now. The question here is whether we need NEET or not? It is not needed, " he said firmly.

On Madurai Ezhuchi Manadu, the former coordinator of the party responded that he would express his opinion once the conference gets over.