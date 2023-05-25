Circus struggling for survival in India, needs to be promoted: Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Noting that the circus industry has been severely affected by the availability of various entertainment mediums, former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the preservation and promotion of circus is the need of the hour as it has been a source of employment for many artistes. Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the 'International Circus Festival', Naqvi said the circus, popular in cities and villages, is now struggling for survival.

The circus industry in the country has been severely affected by the availability of innumerable mediums of entertainment in the current digital era, he said.

Also, the industry suffered an enormous loss due to the Covid pandemic and the lockdowns, Naqvi said. However, the circus has its own attraction in India, he added.

The circus is not only a medium of entertainment but it has also been a source of employment for artists and other people on a large scale, Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office. ''Today, these artists and other people are facing a crisis of livelihood. That is why besides promoting traditional Indian sports, concrete steps need to be taken for the uplift of circus also,'' he said.

Besides India, circus artists from Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are also participating in the four-day 'International Circus Festival' and enthralling the audiences with their performances.